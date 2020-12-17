EU Might Purchase Up to 200Mln Doses of Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) The European Commission has held preparatory talks with the pharmaceutical company Novavax to purchase up to 200 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine, the Commission said in a press release on Thursday.

"Today, the European Commission concluded exploratory talks with the pharmaceutical company Novavax with a view to purchasing its potential vaccine against COVID-19.The envisaged contract with Novavax would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase 100 million doses, and they could further purchase up to 100 million more doses," the press release said.

On Tuesday, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced that it intends to hold a meeting to assess the Pfizer and BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on December 21; Moderna's vaccine is scheduled to be considered by mid-January next year.

In November, the European Commission said that it secured the purchase of 1.2 billion doses of potential COVID-19 vaccines from various developers, including BioNTech, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-GSK, CureVac, Moderna. Negotiations are underway with other companies.