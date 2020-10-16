UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Might Raise Stakes Of Its Environmental Commitments In December

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 12:10 PM

EU Might Raise Stakes of Its Environmental Commitments in December

The leaders of the European Union are poised to adopt a new emission-reduction target level at the next summit in December in a bid to achieve the goal of complete climate neutrality by 2050, according a press release issued by the European Council after the summit on Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The leaders of the European Union are poised to adopt a new emission-reduction target level at the next summit in December in a bid to achieve the goal of complete climate neutrality by 2050, according a press release issued by the European Council after the summit on Thursday.

"To meet the objective of a climate-neutral EU by 2050 in line with the objectives of the Paris Agreement, the EU needs to increase its ambition for the coming decade and update its climate and energy policy framework," the press release read.

This is specifically about the half-way target levels of emission-reduction for the year of 2030, which the council has currently eyed at 55 percent from the 1990 level. The European Council said it expected all member states to contribute to the effort while "taking into account national circumstances and considerations of fairness and solidarity."

"The European Council will return to the issue at its December meeting with a view to agreeing a new emissions reduction target for 2030 and the submission of the EUʼs updated nationally determined contribution (NDC) to the UNFCCC before the end of the year," the press release stated.

Until then, the council suggested that the European Commission launch in-depth consultations with the member states to assess their specific situation.

The EU's climate goals are enshrined in a document called the European Green Deal. It boils down to multiple micro-goals such as the prioritization of renewable energy sources over fossil fuels and the decoupling of economic growth from the use of resources under an arch-target of making Europe a completely climate neutral continent with net zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

While the initial target level for the 2030 milestone was set at 40 percent reduction of emissions, the European Commission called for making it 55 percent and the European Parliament voted to make it 60 percent while the World Wide Fund urged for as much of a reduction as 65 percent.

Related Topics

World Europe Parliament European Union Paris December All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army captain was among six martyred in te ..

14 minutes ago

Sixty dollar experimental vaccine rolled out in ea ..

1 minute ago

Two Thai protesters arrested for 'violence against ..

1 minute ago

Teachers Association ekection held at SALU

1 minute ago

Father holds son hostage for second marriage,opens ..

1 minute ago

Oppositions will begin their anti-govt protests fr ..

27 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.