EU Might Resume Macro-Financial Assistance Program for Moldova in Fall - Commissioner

EU Commissioner for European Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn said at a briefing on Wednesday that the European Union might resume financial support for Chisinau, provided that the new government completes the required reform agenda

Hahn is currently in Chisinau for talks with Prime Minister Maia Sandu's new government on progress the country has made on its reforms, particularly with regard to aspects related to corruption and the judicial system.

"I have every trust and confidence that the new government is urgently addressing this [EU reform agenda for Moldova] and, therefore, I am confident that we can resume payments - budgetary support and also macro-financial assistance - in the course of autumn, beginning September ... provided all these requests are adequately answered," Hahn said.

In November 2017, Chisinau and Brussels concluded a memorandum that granted $100 million Euros ($112 million) in macro-financial aid to Moldova, of which 40 million euros will be transferred through grants and 60 million euros as a subsidized loan. The European Union froze the funding back in summer 2018, demanding that the then-cabinet made concrete steps in election transparency, judicial reform and fighting corruption.

In February, Moldova entered a long political crisis after its parliamentary elections resulted in no party gaining a majority. On June 8, the Party of Socialist announced the formation of a parliamentary coalition with the pro-EU ACUM bloc, whose co-chair Maia Sandu was elected prime minister.

In a series of rulings that followed, the Constitutional Court rendered these actions illegitimate, saying the bipartisan accord and Sandu's election came one day after the three-month time frame the parliament had form the government expired. The court ordered the temporary suspension of Igor Dodon's presidential powers in favor of ex-Prime Minister Pavel Filip from the Democratic Party of Moldova (DPM) so that the latter could dissolve the parliament and call snap elections.

The new cabinet and Dodon said that exploiting the court, which they say is controlled by the Democrats, in this way amounted to an attempted coup.

The DPM government finally resigned on Friday, allowing for the coalition cabinet to take power. The court meanwhile annulled all its recent decisions.