EU Military Circles Doubting Feasibility of Delivering 1Mln Munitions to Ukraine - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) Military circles in Brussels are casting doubt on the European Union's plan to deliver 1 million 155-mm munitions to Ukraine within the next 12 months because, among other things, it may take more than a year to put together a batch that big, German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday, citing sources.

The delivery plan is for Norway and 17 EU countries to send Ukraine a total 1 million munitions from their stocks and receive a compensation from the bloc, the newspaper reported. The EU will allocate 1 billion Euros ($1.1 billion) for the compensation and another 1 billion euros for the procurement of new munitions, the report said.

The plan is unlikely to go through, however, as 1 million munitions as an amount that is hard to be collected within one year, the newspaper said.

It added that the negotiations on the issue were difficult because the sides were focused on their "powers, vanity and national interests," with some of them advocating placing an order for artillery shells from the European Defence Agency, while others opposed to it and suggesting instead purchasing the artillery shells outside Europe.

Western countries have been supplying Kiev with various types of weapons systems, including air defense missiles, multiple launch rocket systems, tanks, self-propelled artillery and anti-aircraft guns, since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Kremlin has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Ukraine.