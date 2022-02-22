EU ministers agree new sanctions against Russia: France

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Foreign ministers of EU countries on Tuesday unanimously agreed new sanctions against Russia over its recognition of breakaway regions in Ukraine's east and deployment of troops there, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said.

The EU nations "unanimously agreed on an initial sanctions package," Le Drian told reporters after the Paris meeting of top diplomats, accusing Russia of "violating international law" and "breaching its commitments".