UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ministers Agree On Agricultural, Fisheries Policies

Umer Jamshaid 29 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:07 PM

EU ministers agree on agricultural, fisheries policies

Ministers of agriculture and fisheries from the European Union (EU) member states closed an agreement on Tuesday, vowing to maintain and improve the objectives of the current Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ministers of agriculture and fisheries from the European Union (EU) member states closed an agreement on Tuesday, vowing to maintain and improve the objectives of the current Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Lisbon promoted by the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council.

Ricardo Santos, Portuguese minister of maritime affairs, said that all participants confirmed that the progress achieved in the fisheries policy since 2014 is "unquestionable." He noted that all his European counterparts agreed that the exploitation of resources should be conducted "in sustainable conditions from an environmental, economic and social point of view.

" "The need to strengthen the principle of equity between the European fleet and those from third countries was highlighted," he added.

The ministers also discussed an agreement on the future Common Agricultural Policy for the period of 2023-2027.

The EU must keep the fishing sector sustainable and competitive, which "generates wealth and employment with a horizon of stability and future," said Luis Planas, Spanish minister of agriculture, fisheries and food.

Related Topics

Agriculture European Union Santos Lisbon Progress All From Agreement Employment

Recent Stories

Medicine 'pump' could help Parkinson's patients

2 minutes ago

Lok Virsa 'World Music Festival' 2021 to kick off ..

2 minutes ago

Crimea Boosts Security to Avoid Provocations From ..

2 minutes ago

Former US Ambassador to Russia Understands Absence ..

2 minutes ago

Former US Ambassador to Russia Expects Return of A ..

2 minutes ago

Kuwait's total COVID-19 cases exceed 330,000

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.