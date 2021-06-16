EU ministers agree on agricultural, fisheries policies

Ministers of agriculture and fisheries from the European Union (EU) member states closed an agreement on Tuesday, vowing to maintain and improve the objectives of the current Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy

LISBON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :-- Ministers of agriculture and fisheries from the European Union (EU) member states closed an agreement on Tuesday, vowing to maintain and improve the objectives of the current Common Agricultural Policy and the Common Fisheries Policy.

The agreement was reached at a meeting in Lisbon promoted by the Portuguese presidency of the EU Council.

Ricardo Santos, Portuguese minister of maritime affairs, said that all participants confirmed that the progress achieved in the fisheries policy since 2014 is "unquestionable." He noted that all his European counterparts agreed that the exploitation of resources should be conducted "in sustainable conditions from an environmental, economic and social point of view.

" "The need to strengthen the principle of equity between the European fleet and those from third countries was highlighted," he added.

The ministers also discussed an agreement on the future Common Agricultural Policy for the period of 2023-2027.

The EU must keep the fishing sector sustainable and competitive, which "generates wealth and employment with a horizon of stability and future," said Luis Planas, Spanish minister of agriculture, fisheries and food.