EU Ministers Agreed To Slap Lukashenko With Sanctions - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 12th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

EU Ministers Agreed to Slap Lukashenko With Sanctions - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2020) The EU ministers have agreed to impose sanctions on Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Agence France-Presse reported on Monday, citing diplomatic sources,

German Foreign Ministe Heiko Maas said earlier in the day that the EU Foreign Affairs Council would focus on new Belarus sanctions, including restrictions against Lukashenko.

Belarus' relations with the EU nations degraded dramatically after the presidential election, which was held on August 9 and had Lukashenko winning his sixth term in office. The EU does not recognize him as the legitimate president.

More Stories From World

