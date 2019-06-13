UrduPoint.com
EU Ministers Collide Over Mini Eurozone Budget

Muhammad Irfan 10 hours ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 02:57 PM

EU ministers collide over mini eurozone budget

EU finance ministers will consider a set of watered-down eurozone reforms Thursday but may yet struggle to sign off on them, in a setback to France, which championed an ambitious overhaul to the single currency

Almost a decade after the debt crisis, French President Emmanuel Macron wants his partners to implement the changes in order to make the eurozone more resilient to shocks and to the global dominance of the United States and China.

But resistance to overhauling the eurozone has deepened, amid a budget row with populist-led Italy, and as richer northern countries grow reluctant to indulge the budget-busters to the south.

This distrust and hesitance has plagued the eurozone since being launched in 2002, a disunity that economists say limits growth and invites crisis.

France's flagship reform was a eurozone budget, but the idea met a team of opponents led by the Netherlands that feared a transfer of wealth to Italy, Greece or Spain.

Macron had also wanted the creation of a eurozone finance minister, an idea that was fast cast aside under pressure from Germany, which prefers that power over the economy remains national.

Instead of a budget, the EU ministers meeting in Luxembourg are discussing something called the Budgetary Instrument for Competitiveness and Convergence, a fund with limited firepower to be used to back reforms.

