(@FahadShabbir)

EU foreign ministers reached political understanding that sanctions should be imposed against Lebanese officials preventing formation of new government, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2021) EU foreign ministers reached political understanding that sanctions should be imposed against Lebanese officials preventing formation of new government, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"The ministers reached a political understanding that a sanctions regime against those who are responsible for the situation should be established. In light of the preparatory technical work, the legal acts will be worked and a decision will be adopted by the council in order to create this new sanctions regime without delay. I can say that the objective is to complete this by the end of the month," Borrell said.