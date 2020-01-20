EU ministers debate reviving Libya naval mission

European foreign ministers met Monday to discuss reviving a naval mission in the Mediterranean in order to enforce an arms embargo against Libya's warring parties

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :European foreign ministers met Monday to discuss reviving a naval mission in the Mediterranean in order to enforce an arms embargo against Libya's warring parties.

The EU meeting came a day after Germany hosted a summit to push for a ceasefire in the civil war, boosting calls for Operation Sophia to be relaunched.

Before the meeting there had also been talk of setting up a European military mission to monitor any ceasefire, but ministers arriving in Brussels were cautious on this.

"It's clear that the arms embargo requires high level control and if you want to keep the ceasefire alive someone has to monitor it," EU chief diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Fayez al-Sarraj, who leads the UN-recognised government in Tripoli, and his strongman opponent Khalifa Haftar refused to meet face-to-face at the Berlin summit.

There has been no political agreement between the sides, but external actors like Turkey, Russia, Egypt and France have agreed to stop interfering in the Libyan conflict.

Until there is a ceasefire to monitor, talk of an outside force will recede, but in the meantime the EU ministers will seek a way to revive the Rome-based Sophia mission.

Arriving in Brussels, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas played down expectations of a rapid end to fighting.