EU foreign ministers met in Brussels on Friday to discuss methodology of conducting a stress test on the bloc's vital infrastructure, among other issues, a European Commission spokesperson for internal security said

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed strengthening the resilience of the EU's critical infrastructure, starting with the energy sector, a week after a string of underwater blasts damaged Nord Stream gas pipelines.

"Today the Council is discussing in a technical meeting the recommendation of the Commission and the progress on this.

.. Discussions are ongoing on the methodology for the development of stress tests," Anitta Hipper told reporters during a daily briefing in Brussels.

A panel of experts from the member states have already held their first meeting to familiarize themselves with the commissioner's recommendations, the spokeswoman added.

The commissioner proposed a five-point plan to increase the bloc's response capacity through the Union Civil Protection Mechanism, using satellites to detect potential threats, and strengthen cooperation with NATO and key partners.