EU Ministers Must Deliver 'coordinated And Sizeable' Rescue Plan

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 07:00 PM

EU ministers must deliver 'coordinated and sizeable' rescue plan

The head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday called for a major rescue plan for Europe, as member states squabbled over what was needed to rebuild the shattered economy

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :The head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday called for a major rescue plan for Europe, as member states squabbled over what was needed to rebuild the shattered economy.

"Today, I am convening the EU finance ministers for a bold response for the COVID-19 outbreak," said Mario Centeno, who is also Portugal's finance minister, ahead of a videoconference with his counterparts.

Speaking in a video statement, Centeno said he will call on the EU's 27 member states "to make a clear commitment for a coordinated and sizable recovery plan".

