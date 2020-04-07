EU ministers must deliver 'coordinated and sizeable' rescue plan

The head of the Eurogroup of eurozone finance ministers on Tuesday called for a major rescue plan for Europe, as member states squabbled over what was needed to rebuild the shattered economy

"Today, I am convening the EU finance ministers for a bold response for the COVID-19 outbreak," said Mario Centeno, who is also Portugal's finance minister, ahead of a videoconference with his counterparts.

Speaking in a video statement, Centeno said he will call on the EU's 27 member states "to make a clear commitment for a coordinated and sizable recovery plan".