UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Ministers Not To Discuss Sanctions Over Passports To Donbas Residents June 17 - Source

Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:52 PM

EU Ministers Not to Discuss Sanctions Over Passports to Donbas Residents June 17 - Source

The EU foreign ministers do not plan to discuss the issue of new sanctions over Russia's issuance of passports to Donbas residents at the talks on June 17, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The EU foreign ministers do not plan to discuss the issue of new sanctions over Russia's issuance of passports to Donbas residents at the talks on June 17, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday.

The source said the issue was not on the agenda.

Related Topics

Russia June

Recent Stories

Two street criminals held, weapons and valuables r ..

11 seconds ago

Beijing Accuses West of Supporting Instigators of ..

13 seconds ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister, Georgian Envoy Ag ..

14 seconds ago

KP Provincial Assembly Budget session calls for Tu ..

16 seconds ago

Oil rises again on tension fuelled by tanker attac ..

19 seconds ago

Trump to Discuss Shared Economic Interests, USMCA ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.