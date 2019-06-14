- Home
- World
- News
- EU Ministers Not to Discuss Sanctions Over Passports to Donbas Residents June 17 - Source
EU Ministers Not To Discuss Sanctions Over Passports To Donbas Residents June 17 - Source
Sumaira FH 6 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 02:52 PM
The EU foreign ministers do not plan to discuss the issue of new sanctions over Russia's issuance of passports to Donbas residents at the talks on June 17, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) The EU foreign ministers do not plan to discuss the issue of new sanctions over Russia's issuance of passports to Donbas residents at the talks on June 17, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday.
The source said the issue was not on the agenda.