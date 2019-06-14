EU Ministers Not to Discuss Sanctions Over Passports to Donbas Residents June 17 - Source

The EU foreign ministers do not plan to discuss the issue of new sanctions over Russia's issuance of passports to Donbas residents at the talks on June 17, a high-ranking EU source told reporters on Friday

The source said the issue was not on the agenda.