EU Ministers To Discuss Iran's Attack On Israel: Borrell
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 07:50 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) The European Union foreign ministers will meet on Tuesday to discuss the escalation in tensions in the middle East following Iran's strike on Israel, the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Sunday.
"Following the Iranian attacks against Israel, I have called an extraordinary... meeting of EU foreign affairs ministers on Tuesday," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "Our objective is to contribute to de-escalation and security of the region."
