Open Menu

EU Ministers To Discuss New Defense Package For Ukraine Again In August - Borrell

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 20, 2023 | 09:19 PM

EU Ministers to Discuss New Defense Package for Ukraine Again in August - Borrell

The EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on a new defense package for Ukraine, and they will discuss this issue against in August, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on a new defense package for Ukraine, and they will discuss this issue against in August, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

The bloc proposed to create a framework to provide 20 billion Euros for defense to Ukraine in the next four years.

"The ministers exchanged views on this issue, it will be debated in detail at the end of August in the informal ministerial meeting in Toledo Spain," Borrell said at the press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine Toledo Spain August Billion

Recent Stories

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes fro ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives athletes from UAE national winter sports t ..

6 minutes ago
 Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded ..

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment awarded eight ISO certifications

6 minutes ago
 Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its ..

Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi launches its summer programme in Abu Dhabi

7 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah conde ..

Federal Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah condemns suicide blast in Bara Baza ..

17 minutes ago
 Working of Punjab Police developed on modern techn ..

Working of Punjab Police developed on modern technology: Inspector General of Po ..

17 minutes ago
 Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

Amazon Workers Cause Rail Chaos in German Town

19 minutes ago
Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends graduation of 32nd batch of UAE Joint Command and Staff ..

21 minutes ago
 George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case ..

George Floyd Killer Derek Chauvin Will Appeal Case to US Supreme Court - Reports

19 minutes ago
 Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

Fine imposed on 18 medical store owners

19 minutes ago
 France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application ..

France's Court of Asylum Says Rejected Application From Russian Deserter

19 minutes ago
 Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by ..

Order of Zayed, highest civilian honour granted by UAE

22 minutes ago
 Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike ' ..

Trudeau Says Union Decision to Renew Port Strike 'Unacceptable'

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World