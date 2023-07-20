EU Ministers to Discuss New Defense Package for Ukraine Again in August - Borrell

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2023) The EU foreign ministers have failed to agree on a new defense package for Ukraine, and they will discuss this issue against in August, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Thursday.

The bloc proposed to create a framework to provide 20 billion Euros for defense to Ukraine in the next four years.

"The ministers exchanged views on this issue, it will be debated in detail at the end of August in the informal ministerial meeting in Toledo Spain," Borrell said at the press conference after the EU Foreign Affairs Council.