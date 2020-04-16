EU Ministers to Hold Video Conference on COVID-19 Impact on Trade, Value Chains

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Ministers of trade of the EU member states will convene for a video conference from 08:00 to 10:00 GMT to discuss the impact of COVID-19 on trade relations and global value chains.

Ministers will discuss what the European Union can do to reinforce the sustainability of global value chains amid the pandemic and mitigate the socioeconomic implications of COVID-19.

They are also expected to discuss lessons learned from the shock effect the crisis had on the global economy and trade.

Ministers are also expected to discuss the proposal of the European Commission to extend the authorization for exports of personal protective equipment by EU member states to third countries.

The meeting will be chaired by Croatian Minister for Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlic Radman, whose country currently holds the presidency of the Council of the European Union.