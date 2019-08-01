EU ministers will vote to break impasse on IMF candidate

EU finance ministers will vote to agree a European candidate for heading the IMF in a bid to break a deadlock which has pitted northern members against the south, officials said Thursday

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 1st Aug, 2019 ):EU finance ministers will vote to agree a European candidate for heading the IMF in a bid to break a deadlock which has pitted northern members against the south, officials said Thursday.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire, who is leading the talks on finding a European candidate to succeed Christine Lagarde, earlier acknowledged there was a lack of consensus on a single candidate, said a source close to the discussions, who asked not to be named.

To set the issue to rest, Le Maire will on Friday launch the voting procedure for the ministers to decide on the candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund, added the source.

EU states had given themselves a deadline of the end of July to agree on their nomination to head the Washington-based global lender, which by tradition -- but not rule -- is led by a European.

But reflecting tensions all too familiar in Brussels, the process to replace Lagarde, who is to become head of the European Central Bank, has been mired in disputes between northern and southern EU member states.

Sources say that five candidates are currently in contention -- from southern Europe Spain's Finance Minister Nadia Calvino and her Portuguese counterpart Mario Centeno, and from northern Europe, former Dutch finance minister Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Bank of Finland chief Olli Rehn.

The fifth candidate -- from central Europe and a possible compromise figure -- is Kristalina Georgieva, the current number two at the World Bank.

Southern EU states fear that Rehn and Dijsselbloem, who enjoys German backing, excessively favour economic austerity which risks harming growth.

Southern countries have particularly long memories of Dijsselbloem because of his tough stance against southern nations like Greece when he headed the group of EU finance ministers.

"I can't spend all my money on drinks and women and then ask for help," he said in one particularly notorious comment in 2017.

- 'North-south splits' - But northern countries are also underwhelmed with the southern European candidates, with Calvino in particular seen as having insufficient experience.

"This situation shows the splits between the north and the south and the difficulties for the Europeans in agreeing on a solid candidate," a source close to the talks told AFP.

The ECB's outgoing chief Mario Draghi said last week that he was "not available" for the position.

At 71, he is too old to hold the post, according to IMF rules, which state that the managing director must be under 65 when appointed.

This leaves Georgieva -- but the snag is that she will soon be 66, above the age limit of 65, and other fund members would have to make an exception.

Adding to the uncertainty, Le Maire has allowed Britain, after its government shake-up last month, one more day to present a candidate by Friday, the source said.

This could allow a candidacy by Canadian-born Bank of England governor Mark Carney, who holds Canadian, British and Irish nationality.

The vote will be held by the EU's qualified majority voting rules -- meaning the winner would need the support of at least 55 percent of the member states representing between them 65 percent of the EU's some 500 million people. Several rounds could be required.

Sources earlier said a vote would also have the disadvantage of exposing to the world the inability of Europeans to unite around a single top-level candidate, the sources said.

- 'Not official policy' - The convention of the IMF chief always being a European has come under strain in recent years, with developing economies demanding a greater say at the Washington-based institutions.

While the post of IMF managing director goes to a European, an American, also by convention, heads the World Bank.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin emphasised at a meeting of G7 ministers last month that naming a European to head the IMF was a convention, "not an official policy".

Possible non-European candidates could include the general manager of the Bank of International Settlements and former Bank of Mexico governor Agustin Carstens, and Lesetja Kganyago, the governor of the central bank of South Africa.