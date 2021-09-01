EU Mission Evacuated 520 European, Afghan Staff From Kabul

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2021) The EU mission in Afghanistan evacuated 520 members and Afghan support staff, including family members, from Kabul, a senior official at the European External Action Service said Wednesday.

Gunnar Wiegand, the EEAS managing director for Asia and the Pacific, told the European Parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee meeting on Afghanistan that the mission would continue its work in Brussels. They will return to Afghanistan when the situation permits.

The EU expects the Taliban (banned in Russia) to keep their promise and reopen Kabul airport, so that evacuations could continue, Wiegand said. Several European countries still have to evacuate their nationals and Afghans at risk, he admitted.