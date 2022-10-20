UrduPoint.com

EU Mission For Military Assistance To Ukraine Increases Involvement Of EU - Zakharova

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The deployment outside Ukraine of a training mission for the Ukrainian military and military assistance provided by EU countries to Kiev increases the involvement of the European Union in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"This step is on a par with the supply of lethal weapons to the Kiev regime, and qualitatively increases the involvement of the EU, making it, of course, a party to the conflict," Zakharova said at a briefing.

