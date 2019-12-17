UrduPoint.com
EU Mission In Belarus Expects To Sign Visa Facilitation, Readmission Agreements In 2020

EU Mission in Belarus Expects to Sign Visa Facilitation, Readmission Agreements in 2020

Agreements to facilitate visa procedures and readmission between the European Union and Belarus may be sealed next year, Evelina Schulz, the spokeswoman for the EU Delegation to Belarus, said on Tuesday

Agreements to facilitate visa procedures and readmission between the European Union and Belarus may be sealed next year, Evelina Schulz, the spokeswoman for the EU Delegation to Belarus, said on Tuesday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko announced in September that his country had completed all the necessary procedures with respect to the deal.

The Foreign Ministry then said that Minsk was waiting for Brussels to give the signal that it had completed the procedures on its end, after which "specific modalities" for signing documents would be determined.

In late October, the head of the EU mission, Dirk Schuebel, expressed hope that the documents would be signed as soon as possible, but noted that the conclusion of a visa accord depended on the EU's ratification of the readmission agreement, since the two documents should be signed as a package.

