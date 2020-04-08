EU Mission in Mali Suspends Training Activities, Confirms First COVID-19 Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) A member of the European Union Training Mission in Mali (EUTM Mali) tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, the mission said, noting that all training activities had been suspended back last week in light of COVID-19 risks.

The EU launched its mission to train the Malian armed forces in February 2013. According to the mission's website, it is composed of 600 soldiers.

"Today, Wednesday, April 8, 2020 a member of the EUTM staff in MHQ Bamako tested positive for COVID-19 ... The patient has been quarantined under medical supervision and those with whom he had contact are also in isolation," the mission said.

It noted that EUTM Mali had been implementing a series of measures to mitigate the COVID-19 risks for several weeks.

"In coordination with the Malian Armed Forces and in communication with medical authorities, all training activities were temporarily suspended with effect from last week," EUTM stated.

The halt in the activities is a "temporary and necessary precaution" to ensure the safety of the Malian armed forces, all Malians and the mission's staff, the statement stressed.

Mali has so far confirmed a total of 56 COVID-19 cases, including five fatalities.