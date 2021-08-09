(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The EU mission in Russia offered condolences to the friends and family of late Russian human rights activist Sergei Kovalev, who died early on Monday at the age of 91.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned today about the death of outstanding human rights activist Sergei Kovalev...

We highly appreciate his contribution to the protection of human rights in Russia. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," it tweeted.

Kovalev became the country's first human rights commissioner following the fall of the Soviet Union and co-authored the chapter on rights and freedoms in the Russian constitution.