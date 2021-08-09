UrduPoint.com

EU Mission Mourns Death Of Russia's Leading Rights Defender Sergei Kovalev

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:33 PM

EU Mission Mourns Death of Russia's Leading Rights Defender Sergei Kovalev

The EU mission in Russia offered condolences to the friends and family of late Russian human rights activist Sergei Kovalev, who died early on Monday at the age of 91

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) The EU mission in Russia offered condolences to the friends and family of late Russian human rights activist Sergei Kovalev, who died early on Monday at the age of 91.

"It is with deep sadness that we learned today about the death of outstanding human rights activist Sergei Kovalev...

We highly appreciate his contribution to the protection of human rights in Russia. Our sincere condolences to his family, friends and colleagues," it tweeted.

Kovalev became the country's first human rights commissioner following the fall of the Soviet Union and co-authored the chapter on rights and freedoms in the Russian constitution.

Related Topics

Russia Died Family Sad

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

46 minutes ago
 PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

PSG wait impatiently for Messi as Barcelona weeps

54 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 ot ..

COVID-19 claims 20 more patients, infects 1,390 others

55 seconds ago
 Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

Eight business points sealed over SOPs violations

58 seconds ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

4 minutes ago
 Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hos ..

Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hospital in Russia's North Osseti ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.