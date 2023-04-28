EU Mission to Moldova Will Not Help Stabilize Situation in Country - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) An EU mission to Moldova is unlikely to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the country and the region, taking into account confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Last week, Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) had approved the creation of a European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova. On Monday, the foreign ministers of the European Union announced that a security mission will be sent to Moldova, adding that it will have a two year mandate and the headquarters will be in Moldova.

"Given the radically changed nature of the EU, which has transformed into a geopolitical instrument of the United States and NATO, taking open confrontational actions against Russia, it is unlikely that a new presence in Moldova will help stabilize the situation in the country and the adjacent region.

Therefore, it should be treated accordingly," Zakharova said in a statement.

The European Union is increasingly trying to gain a foothold in the ex-Soviet states through its presence on ground, the diplomat said, adding that the partner nature of the new mission is "cunning," as the mission is unfolding according to the EU security and defense policies.

The EU mission will actually carry out external management of Moldova, she said.