UrduPoint.com

EU Mission To Moldova Will Not Help Stabilize Situation In Country - Russian Ministry

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 01:10 PM

EU Mission to Moldova Will Not Help Stabilize Situation in Country - Russian Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) An EU mission to Moldova is unlikely to contribute to the stabilization of the situation in the country and the region, taking into account confrontation with Russia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

Last week, Swedish Presidency of the Council of the EU said that the EU Permanent Representatives Committee (Coreper) had approved the creation of a European Union Partnership Mission in Moldova. On Monday, the foreign ministers of the European Union announced that a security mission will be sent to Moldova, adding that it will have a two year mandate and the headquarters will be in Moldova.

"Given the radically changed nature of the EU, which has transformed into a geopolitical instrument of the United States and NATO, taking open confrontational actions against Russia, it is unlikely that a new presence in Moldova will help stabilize the situation in the country and the adjacent region.

Therefore, it should be treated accordingly," Zakharova said in a statement.

The European Union is increasingly trying to gain a foothold in the ex-Soviet states through its presence on ground, the diplomat said, adding that  the partner nature of the new mission is "cunning," as the mission is unfolding according to the EU security and defense policies.

The EU mission will actually carry out external management of Moldova, she said.

Related Topics

NATO Russia European Union United States Moldova

Recent Stories

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant centu ..

Fakhar Zaman becomes top trend for brilliant century against New Zealand

16 minutes ago
 First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan ..

First batch of 149 Pakistanis evacuated from Sudan arrive in Karachi

24 minutes ago
 Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stab ..

Masood seeks revival of US role for strategic stability in S. Asia

30 minutes ago
 Former COASâ€™ views on future threat to Pakistan, ..

Former COASâ€™ views on future threat to Pakistan, quoted out of context: ISPR

38 minutes ago
 Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pak ..

Hina Khar chairs meeting to focus on enhancing Pakistanâ€™s manpower export to J ..

42 minutes ago
 PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

PM lauds role of PAF for defending motherland

46 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.