EU Mobilized Over $3Bln for COVAX, Will Donate Further 100Mln Vaccine Shots by Year-End

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) The European Union has so far mobilized 2.8 billion Euros ($3.4 billion) for the COVAX vaccine sharing facility and is committed to donating another 100 million coronavirus vaccine doses by the end of the year, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

Von der Leyen stressed that COVAX is integral to ending the pandemic and noted that the EU has been investing in it both financially and by sharing vaccines.

"More than one third of COVAX funding comes from team Europe.

The European Union has mobilized 2.8 billion euros so far," she said at the COVAX summit.

According to the European Commission chief, over 71 million doses of vaccine have been distributed through the facility all around the world, including to countries that had "little chance of vaccines arriving without COVAX." She noted that the EU has committed to donate another 100 million doses, at the very least, to low- and middle-income countries by the end of 2021.