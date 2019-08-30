UrduPoint.com
EU Mobilizes Expert Team To Help Bolivia Stop Spread Of Wildfires - Spokeswoman

Fri 30th August 2019

The European Union has activated its Civil Protection Mechanism and mobilized a team of experts after Bolivia asked for help in preventing the spread of wildfires in its eastern Chiquitania region, European Commission spokeswoman Mina Andreeva told reporters on Friday

"Following a request for assistance from Bolivia on 29 August 2019, the EU Civil Protection Mechanism has been activated to help in efforts to stop the spread of forest fires in the Chiquitania region. As an immediate first response, the Commission is mobilizing a team of experts from EU Member States to be deployed to the affected areas," the European Commission press release stated.

According to the EU Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management, Christos Stylianides, working together to protect the environment is a shared responsibility, saying that the European Union's 24/7 Emergency Response Coordination Center is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to provide further assistance.

He added that the European emergency Copernicus satellite service was providing maps of the affected areas.

On Wednesday, Bolivian President Evo Morales said that thanks to the government's efforts, the number of fire hot spots in Chiquitania had decreased from 8,000 to 162 in two weeks.

Bolivia has been among the countries coping with fires that have engulfed the Amazon rainforest over recent months. The country's authorities have set up a firefighting center involving thousands of servicemen, firefighters and volunteers, as well as equipment.

