UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Mobilizes Nearly $1.1Bln In COVID-19 Aid For Eastern Partnership Countries - Official

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 12th June 2020 | 02:55 PM

EU Mobilizes Nearly $1.1Bln in COVID-19 Aid For Eastern Partnership Countries - Official

The European Union has mobilized nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in funds and equipment to help the countries of the Eastern Partnership combat the epidemiological and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said Thursday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2020) The European Union has mobilized nearly one billion euros ($1.1 billion) in funds and equipment to help the countries of the Eastern Partnership combat the epidemiological and economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, European Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi said Thursday.

"During the pandemic, we have mobilized almost one billion euros in help. We have tried to do it as fast as we could," Varhelyi said at a press conference after an informal meeting of the Eastern Partnership foreign ministers.

According to the commissioner, the EU's support was divided into three separate streams, which included immediate medical aid worth 80 million euros ($90 million). Funds have also been diverted to strengthen health care resiliency and to provide economic support, the commissioner said.

"After the COVID-19 [outbreak], resilience is going to be the key theme of the future of our partnership with the eastern countries.

Resilience especially when it comes to the economy or when it comes to connectivity, or when it comes to joining these countries with our key policy objectives like the Green Deal or the digital Europe initiative. But for that we first need to create a healthy economy," Varhelyi remarked.

European Council President Charles Michel will chair a virtual meeting of Eastern Partnership country leaders on June 18. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the bloc's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell are also expected to be in attendance.

According to an agenda published by the European Union, the meeting will stress the importance of solidarity during the ongoing epidemiological crisis, and leaders will also address the partnership's long-term policy objectives, which include enacting political reforms, increasing economic integration, and meeting climate change targets.

Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, Moldova, and Ukraine are members of the Eastern Partnership.

Related Topics

Ukraine Europe European Union Azerbaijan Belarus Georgia Moldova June National University Billion Million

Recent Stories

Motorcyclist killed in road mishap

1 hour ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

1 hour ago

Row in Germany over 'race' in constitution

1 hour ago

Hong Kong stocks end week with another loss

1 hour ago

Thailand eyes 'travel bubbles' to resuscitate tour ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders greet President of Philippines on Inde ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.