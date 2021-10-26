EU, Moldova to Discuss Energy at Bilateral Meeting on Thursday - EU Spokesman

The European Union and Moldova will discuss the energy crisis at a high-level bilateral meeting on Thursday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said, reaffirming the bloc's commitment to provide both technical and financial assistance

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) The European Union and Moldova will discuss the energy crisis at a high-level bilateral meeting on Thursday, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said, reaffirming the bloc's commitment to provide both technical and financial assistance.

"There will be a high-level meeting (of the) association council within the EU and Moldova taking place on Thursday and the issue will be discussed in the framework of this event ... This is something we are taking very seriously, the EU is very committed when it comes to developing relations with Moldova and bringing the country closer to the EU. We noted the statement by Gazprom in this issue and I can only repeat that we continue to stand by Moldova by providing all available technical and financial assistance to help overcome the current crisis," Stano said at a briefing.