EU Monitoring Mission Says at Border Between Georgia, South Ossetia to Reduce Tensions

The European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia said on Friday that it was constantly operating at the border with South Ossetia to reduce tensions between the two sides

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2019) The European Union Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia said on Friday that it was constantly operating at the border with South Ossetia to reduce tensions between the two sides.

On Thursday, Yegor Kochiev, the head of the South Ossetian delegation at the 95th Incident Prevention and Response Mechanism (IPRM) meeting, which aims to create a dialogue between Georgia and South Ossetia, called on Tbilisi to dismantle a police checkpoint near the village of Tsnelisi or face retaliatory measures. Following Georgia's refusal, Russian and Ossetian participants of the IPRM event walked out during the talks.

"EUMM monitors are maintaining a constant, 24 hour presence at the ABL in the Chorchana/Tsnelisi area, with a view to monitoring the situation and reduce tensions," the mission said on Facebook.

According to the statement, the mission's head, Erik Hoeg, visited the area to assess the situation. The mission added that its hotline is used to exchange information between the sides and reduce the risk of an inadvertent escalation.

South Ossetia broke away from Georgia in 2008 following a deadly incursion by Georgian troops. The IPRM was set up to prevent further clashes. The next meeting is scheduled for October 2.