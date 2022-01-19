EU Monitoring Situation in Kazakhstan, Engages With Kazakh Authorities - Commission

UrduPoint.com

The European Union is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and expects authorities to conduct a proper investigation of the unrest, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) The European Union is monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and expects authorities to conduct a proper investigation of the unrest, European Commission spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

"We continue monitoring the situation in Kazakhstan and we continue our engagement with Kazakh partners in order to have full clarity about the events, what happened, how it happened and the necessary follow up including the proper investigations on the deaths of peaceful protesters and the detention and explanations on the detention of peaceful protesters," Santo said during the EC midday press briefing.

The spokesman went on to say that Kazakhstan was an important partner for the European Union and that it plays an important role in ensuring regional stability.

Earlier in January, mass protests swept across Kazakhstan after a twofold increase in gas prices.

Despite the government's attempts to quell discontent and promises to bring prices down, protests turned violent and descended into deadly clashes with police in several regions.

Nearly 1,000 people were injured, the United Nations said. According to the Kazakh Prosecutor General's Office, 4,578 people were injured and 225 people, including 19 security officials, were killed.

On January 5, Tokayev dismissed the government. He described the situation in Kazakhstan as undermining the country's integrity and asked the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) to help in overcoming what he called the "terrorist threat." CSTO peacekeepers were briefly sent to Kazakhstan to normalize the situation. The contingent withdrew last week.

