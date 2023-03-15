EU Monitoring Situation Over Black Sea Incident With Russian Jet, US Drone - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

The European Union is closely following the situation around the incident over the Black Sea involving a Russian aircraft and a US drone, although it is a bilateral issue between Moscow and Washington, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The European Union is closely following the situation around the incident over the Black Sea involving a Russian aircraft and a US drone, although it is a bilateral issue between Moscow and Washington, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano.

"This is something for the countries involved to deal with, we are observing this of course as the European Union, but the appropriate reaction and dealing with this incident was taken forward by those who were involved meaning the US and Russia," Stano told a briefing.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it.

The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border. The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

Currently, the United States is conducting intelligence research in the Black Sea, using all technological means, according to Russian Foreign Intelligence Service.