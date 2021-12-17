UrduPoint.com

EU Moots Easier Rules For Northern Ireland's Medicine Supplies

The European Union set out changes to the rules on the supply of medicines to Northern Ireland from Great Britain on Friday to ensure continuity once the United Kingdom fully departs from the bloc next year

"I promised to do whatever it takes to ensure the continued supply of medicines to Northern Ireland... Today, we are turning this genuine commitment to the people of Northern Ireland into a lasting solution," European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic said.

The proposals suggest that generic medicines shipped to Northern Ireland, such as paracetamol, be authorized under UK procedures.

Innovative life-saving treatments, including for cancer, will be marketed in the region at the same time as in the rest of the UK. There will also be no need for separate packaging, although the UK will be required to make sure that medicines do not enter the EU single market.

The UK's Brexit minister, David Frost, said that London was ready to "look positively" at the EU's proposals, although its preferred option was to remove medicines entirely from the protocol governing the EU's trade with Northern Ireland post-Brexit.

