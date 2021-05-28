UrduPoint.com
EU Moves Against TikTok Over Child-targeted Ads

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:09 PM

EU moves against TikTok over child-targeted ads

The EU on Friday said TikTok must address concerns of aggressive advertising methods targeting children in a case that was launched by consumer authorities in several member states

The EU on Friday said TikTok must address concerns of aggressive advertising methods targeting children in a case that was launched by consumer authorities in several member states.

The European Commission said the popular video-sharing app had one month to respond, with "hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted at children, and certain contractual terms in TikTok's policies" described to be of "specific concern".

More Stories From World

