EU Moves Against TikTok Over Child-targeted Ads
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 08:09 PM
The EU on Friday said TikTok must address concerns of aggressive advertising methods targeting children in a case that was launched by consumer authorities in several member states
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The EU on Friday said TikTok must address concerns of aggressive advertising methods targeting children in a case that was launched by consumer authorities in several member states.
The European Commission said the popular video-sharing app had one month to respond, with "hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted at children, and certain contractual terms in TikTok's policies" described to be of "specific concern".