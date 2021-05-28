EU moves against TikTok over child-targeted ads

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2021 ) :The EU on Friday said TikTok must address concerns of aggressive advertising methods targeting children in a case that was launched by consumer authorities in several member states.

The European Commission said the popular video-sharing app had one month to respond, with "hidden marketing, aggressive advertising techniques targeted at children, and certain contractual terms in TikTok's policies" described to be of "specific concern".