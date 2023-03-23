UrduPoint.com

EU Moves Closer To Approving Renewable Fuel Mandate For Ships

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The Council of the European Union and European Parliament agreed a provisional deal on Thursday that seeks to cut greenhouse gas emissions in the maritime sector by forcing shippers to use renewable and low-carbon fuels.

"The agreement will ensure a level playing field and make sure that fuel suppliers, ships and maritime operators will have sufficient time to adapt for the new conditions so the maritime sector will deliver on the climate targets," Swedish Infrastructure Minister Andreas Carlson said.

The plan is part of a CO2 cuts package presented by the European Commission in 2021 with the stated goal of slashing the European Union's overall emissions by at least 55% by 2030, compared to 1990s levels.

The FuelEU Maritime initiative will promote the uptake of cleaner fuels by shipping companies through a combination of incentives for the use of renewables and penalties for ships that fall short of the limits on their carbon footprint. The fines will be calculated so as to remove any economic advantage to non-compliance.

FuelEU is still subject to formal approval. The Swedish presidency of the Council of the EU will submit the text to member states' envoys as soon as possible so that it could be adopted at one of the upcoming Council meetings.

