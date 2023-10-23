Open Menu

EU Moves Closer To Imposing Sanctions On Niger Rulers

Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The European Union on Monday took a legal step towards imposing sanctions on Niger's new rulers, who overthrew the democratically elected leader in July.

The 27-nation bloc has condemned the ouster of Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, which toppled a key Western partner in the region.

The EU announced it had adopted a legal framework under which it can now "sanction individuals and entities responsible for actions that threaten the peace, stability and security of Niger".

The EU has already suspended security cooperation and financial support with Niger following the military takeover.

Former colonial power France is currently pulling out its 1,500-strong military deployment to the Sahel country after a demand from Niger's new rulers.

