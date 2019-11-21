EU Moves to Send Advisory Security Mission to Central African Republic - Press Release

(@FahadShabbir)

EU ministers agreed Thursday to send a Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) mission to the Central African Republic to advise the country's Interior Ministry, according to a press release

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) EU ministers agreed Thursday to send a Common Security and Defense Policy (CSDP) mission to the Central African Republic to advise the country's Interior Ministry, according to a press release.

"The Council adopted a crisis management concept for a new civilian CSDP Advisory Mission in the Central African Republic," the release read.

The adoption of the concept is the first step toward sending a civilian mission to the African nation to help reform its security strategy, support security forces, police and gendarmerie.

The European Union sent a military training mission to the Central African Republic in 2016 in support of a UN peacekeeping force that has been stationed there since 2014 in response to a bloody religious conflict that gripped the country a year before.