EU Mulls Buying Extra 180Mln Doses of Biontech/Pfizer, Moderna Vaccines - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The European Commission plans to secure an additional 100 million doses of the Biontech/Pfizer vaccine and a further 80 million doses of Moderna's vaccines, German media reported Tuesday.

The EU's executive arm, which acts on behalf of 27 member states, struck deals with six vaccine makers, including German biotech firm Biontech and US corporation Pfizer for 200 million doses, as well as US pharma giant Moderna for 80 million doses.

The Spiegel weekly cited EU sources as saying that a remarkably high demand for vaccines in Europe and uncertainty about the future of two other experimental anti-coronavirus drugs ” by Sanofi-GSK and AstraZeneca ” prompted the commission to consider reaching new agreements worth $3.8 billion Euros.