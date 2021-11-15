UrduPoint.com

EU Mulls Imposing Sanctions on Mali Over Power Transition - French Foreign Minister

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2021) The European Union may impose sanctions against Mali as its authorities, according to Brussels, failed to adhere to the transitional democratic process, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday.

"This morning, EU foreign ministers discussed the imposition of sanctions against Malian authorities that are not implementing a democratic transition," the minister told reporters in Brussels.

France initiated the discussion on the issue in response to a request of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Le Drian noted.

The EU ministers supported the sanctions, he added.

In May, the Malian armed forces led by then-Vice President Assimi Goita removed interim President Bah Ndaw and acting Prime Minister Moctar Ouane from office after accusing them of breaking transition rules. The military council took control of the country and announced its intention to hold presidential and parliamentary elections in 2022. The Constitutional Court of Mali declared Goita the transitional president.

