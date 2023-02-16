EU Mulls Sanctioning Iranian Entities Over Alleged Drone Supplies to Russia - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2023) The European Union is considering the possibility of sanctioning the aerospace force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and several of the country's entities believed to be involved in the production of drones allegedly supplied to Russia for use in Ukraine, Axios reported, citing EU officials.

Earlier in the day, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen proposed that the bloc impose new sanctions on Iranian drone producing companies.

Besides the IRGC aerospace force, the sanctions package might also include such entities as the Oje Parvaz Mado Nafar Company, Paravar Pars Company, Qods Aviation Industries, and Shahed Aviation Industries, the news outlet reported, adding that the bloc believed these companies were involved in the manufacturing of drones delivered to Russia.

The list of the entities that could be targeted by possible sanctions was drafted based on intelligence reports, with the measures expected to be announced before February 24, the anniversary of the start of the Russian special operation in Ukraine, the EU officials told Axios.

Western countries have repeatedly accused Tehran of supplying combat drones to Moscow for use in Russia's special operation in Ukraine. Moscow and Tehran have rejected the allegations.