EU Mulls Sanctions On Turkey Over Reopening Of Cypriot Ghost Town - Borrell

Mon 13th December 2021

EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday to evaluate options for sanctioning Turkey over its efforts to reopen the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha, long after it was abandoned during a Turkish invasion

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2021) EU foreign ministers agreed on Monday to evaluate options for sanctioning Turkey over its efforts to reopen the Cypriot ghost town of Varosha, long after it was abandoned during a Turkish invasion.

"We agreed to make an evaluation of those options on the table, which will include also the creation of specific sanctions regime focusing on persons and entities with direct involvement in the opening of part of Varosha after last July," top EU diplomat Josep Borrell said.

Varosha, once a posh Cypriot resort, was abandoned in 1974 when a coup by the Greek military junta prompted Turkey to invade the northern third of the disputed Mediterranean island.

Some 180,000 Greek Cypriots fled and have been prevented from coming back.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said in October 2020 that he wanted to reopen the fenced-off area of the coastline to infrastructure projects, despite UN resolution prohibiting people other than its inhabitants from settling there.

Borrell said after a meeting of 27 EU foreign minister in Brussels that it was essential that Turkey "reengage seriously" with the UN efforts to reunify the island and refrain from any action that would further deteriorate the situation on the ground.

