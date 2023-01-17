EU Must Be Realistic Regarding Crisis Caused by COVID-19, Ukraine Conflict - Von der Leyen

The European Union should be under "no illusion" about the crisis the bloc is facing now following the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the conflict in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2023) The European Union should be under "no illusion" about the crisis the bloc is facing now following the COVID-19 pandemic and amid the conflict in Ukraine, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Tuesday.

"We should be under no illusion how difficult these periods, first the pandemic and then followed by a war, are for our families and our businesses, and we will have to show the same resolve as we face up to a collision of crises," von der Leyen said during her special address at the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting 2023 in Davos.

The 53rd annual meeting of the WEF is taking place in Davos from January 16-20.

The main issues on the agenda of the forum are energy and food crises, high global inflation, investments in emerging technologies, as well as current geopolitical risks for the world economy.

The EU is currently facing a massive energy crisis and surging inflation as part of the post-pandemic global economic recession. The situation further deteriorated in the wake of the Ukraine crisis, as hostilities and Western sanctions against Moscow led to disruptions in supply chains and resulted in a spike in energy prices worldwide.

Euro area annual inflation is expected to be at 9.2% in December 2022, down from 10.1% in November, according to Eurostat.