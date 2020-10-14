EU Must Be Responsible for Migrants' Search and Rescue, Disembarkation Rules Needed- UNHCR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union should work out common rules for disembarkation of migrant search and rescue ships as part of its new pact on migration, a spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Spain told Sputnik.

In late September, the European Commission came up with a proposal of a new migration pact that is supposed to give member states more flexibility in claiming their share of responsibility in handling the migrant inflow. In the past, the front-line countries � Greece, Italy and Spain � have decried that the lion share of the responsibility to receive and accommodate sea migrants is put on them with no or little support provided by other member-states located further deep in Europe's landmass.

"With the lack of EU-wide agreement on disembarkation exacerbating human suffering, UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration have been jointly calling for a common EU action to take responsibility for search and rescue and for disembarking people rescued at sea," Maria Jesus Vega said.

Sea is one of the most popular paths of migration to Europe. The Mediterranean Route, in particular, has remained popular with migrants from the middle East and North Africa despite the pandemic � many are still ready to risk their lives and embark on a dangerous sea passage on unsafe boats and many die during it.

There are several NGOs operating search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean, but their boats have repeatedly faced a refusal from authorities of European countries to dock and let migrants disembark. Each such episode has normally turned into a long political debate, both domestically and in the greater EU context, on whether a given ship should be allowed to dock.

"It is very important to move away from ad hoc solutions including on disembarkation and supporting host countries," Vega said in this regard, adding that "Saving lives must be the priority and should not be impeded or criminalized, as we have seen in the past."

�Numerous NGOs have pinpointed the European Union's responsibility to respond more efficiently to the problem of uncontrollable illegal migration via the Mediterranean. In five years since the onset of the infamous 2015 migration crisis, when asylum seekers from around the world were given a green light for entry by several European leaders and particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 37,219 migrants died when attempting to reach Europe by sea, according to the IOM Missing Migrants Project.