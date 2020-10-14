UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Must Be Responsible For Migrants' Search And Rescue, Disembarkation Rules Needed- UNHCR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 25 seconds ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 05:34 PM

EU Must Be Responsible for Migrants' Search and Rescue, Disembarkation Rules Needed- UNHCR

The European Union should work out common rules for disembarkation of migrant search and rescue ships as part of its new pact on migration, a spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Spain told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The European Union should work out common rules for disembarkation of migrant search and rescue ships as part of its new pact on migration, a spokeswoman for the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Spain told Sputnik.

In late September, the European Commission came up with a proposal of a new migration pact that is supposed to give member states more flexibility in claiming their share of responsibility in handling the migrant inflow. In the past, the front-line countries � Greece, Italy and Spain � have decried that the lion share of the responsibility to receive and accommodate sea migrants is put on them with no or little support provided by other member-states located further deep in Europe's landmass.

"With the lack of EU-wide agreement on disembarkation exacerbating human suffering, UNHCR and the International Organization for Migration have been jointly calling for a common EU action to take responsibility for search and rescue and for disembarking people rescued at sea," Maria Jesus Vega said.

Sea is one of the most popular paths of migration to Europe. The Mediterranean Route, in particular, has remained popular with migrants from the middle East and North Africa despite the pandemic � many are still ready to risk their lives and embark on a dangerous sea passage on unsafe boats and many die during it.

There are several NGOs operating search and rescue operations in the Mediterranean, but their boats have repeatedly faced a refusal from authorities of European countries to dock and let migrants disembark. Each such episode has normally turned into a long political debate, both domestically and in the greater EU context, on whether a given ship should be allowed to dock.

"It is very important to move away from ad hoc solutions including on disembarkation and supporting host countries," Vega said in this regard, adding that "Saving lives must be the priority and should not be impeded or criminalized, as we have seen in the past."

�Numerous NGOs have pinpointed the European Union's responsibility to respond more efficiently to the problem of uncontrollable illegal migration via the Mediterranean. In five years since the onset of the infamous 2015 migration crisis, when asylum seekers from around the world were given a green light for entry by several European leaders and particularly German Chancellor Angela Merkel, 37,219 migrants died when attempting to reach Europe by sea, according to the IOM Missing Migrants Project.

Related Topics

Africa World United Nations Europe German European Union Died Spain Italy Greece Middle East Angela Merkel September 2015 From Refugee Agreement UNHCR Share

Recent Stories

Govt decision to allow import of tomatoes and onio ..

14 minutes ago

PTCL Group Posts Rs 96 BillionRevenue for 9 Months

22 minutes ago

Sugar-mills directed to finalize arrangements befo ..

26 seconds ago

PM for transparent, equitable revenue distribution ..

28 seconds ago

China's average life expectancy reaches 77.3 years ..

29 seconds ago

COVID-19 claims 4 more lives, infects 241 others: ..

33 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.