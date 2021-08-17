EU Must Communicate With Taliban to Prevent Humanitarian, Migrant Crises - Borrell

The European Union has no choice but to talk with the Taliban (banned in Russia) as the new authorities in Kabul to prevent humanitarian and migrant crises, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said Tuesday

"We have to get in touch with authorities in Kabul ... The Taliban have won the war, so we have to talk with them in order to engage in the dialogue as soon as necessary to prevent a humanitarian and a potential migratory disaster," he said.

Borrell also called the Taliban takeover the "most important geopolitical event since Crimea was taken by Russia."