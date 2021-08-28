EU Must Cooperate With Neighbors to Protect External Border Against Migrants - Prague

The only viable way for Europe to protect the Schengen area's border from illegal migrants is to confront smugglers and make deals with neighboring countries, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The only viable way for Europe to protect the Schengen area's border from illegal migrants is to confront smugglers and make deals with neighboring countries, Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis said on Saturday.

"I speak in favor of a functioning Schengen. We must guard Europe on the external Schengen border, and we can stop illegal migration only by fighting smugglers and reaching agreements with Turkey, Morocco, Algeria, Tunisia, and Libya," Babis told reporters.

The Schengen are should be expanded in order to start functioning, the Czech prime minister said.

"I have repeatedly said at European Council meetings, let's admit Bulgaria, Romania, Serbia, and Croatia to Schengen, and create a clear policy towards the Western Balkan countries, and we will protect Europe from illegal migrants from the external border. For example, Croatia and Bulgaria guard their borders brilliantly, but they are not included in the Schengen area, and it is nonsense," Babis said.

Judging from the change in the attitudes of Denmark, Sweden and Austria, countries in Europe are much less welcoming of refugees now than during the 2015 wave, the Czech prime minister said.