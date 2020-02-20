UrduPoint.com
EU Must Coordinate Format Of Control Over Libyan Arms Embargo With UNSC - Moscow

EU Must Coordinate Format of Control Over Libyan Arms Embargo With UNSC - Moscow

The European Union must coordinate any prospective military operations on control over Libyan arms embargo with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) The European Union must coordinate any prospective military operations on control over Libyan arms embargo with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"We proceed from the fact that the EU, and those who are developing the modalities for deploying a new operation, or at least discussing its format, will find it mandatory to coordinate them with the United Nations Security Council," Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.

More Stories From World

