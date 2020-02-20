EU Must Coordinate Format Of Control Over Libyan Arms Embargo With UNSC - Moscow
The European Union must coordinate any prospective military operations on control over Libyan arms embargo with the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday
"We proceed from the fact that the EU, and those who are developing the modalities for deploying a new operation, or at least discussing its format, will find it mandatory to coordinate them with the United Nations Security Council," Zakharova told reporters at a weekly briefing.