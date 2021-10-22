UrduPoint.com

Fri 22nd October 2021

EU Must Decisively Respond to Migration Issue on Belarus Border - Tallinn

The European Union has to act resolutely to curb the ongoing migration crisis on the border with Belarus, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) The European Union has to act resolutely to curb the ongoing migration crisis on the border with Belarus, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas said on Friday.

"Important discussions on #migration at #EUCO today.

Situation at the BY-EU border remains a serious security concern, we need a strong joint response, and new tools for a more effective control of our common external borders," Kallas tweeted against the backdrop of the EU summit of heads of states and governments.

Since summertime, Latvia, Poland, and Lithuania, the European nations that share a border with Belarus, have complained about a sharp spike in illegal migration and claimed that Minsk refused to contain the influx of migrants trying to enter the EU through the borders in retaliation for Western sanctions.

Belarus maintains that it lacks sufficient resources to tackle the migration crisis due to the sanctions.

