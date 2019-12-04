UrduPoint.com
EU Must Develop Own Security Capabilities, NATO Absent On Some Issues - EC President

Wed 04th December 2019

The European Union must develop its own security capabilities as NATO is "not present" on some issues, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2019) The European Union must develop its own security capabilities as NATO is "not present" on some issues, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said Wednesday.

"NATO is the strongest defense alliance in the world.

However, I am convinced that there are areas, there are topics where NATO is not present. And the EU has to be in the position to take action," von der Leyen told a press conference.

"So I do think we need to press on with our work on the European Union of security and defense. I believe that whenever there's a crisis and the EU agrees to act it has to give itself the means and the procedures to take action," she added.

