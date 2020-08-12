EU Must Discuss Targeted Sanctions Against Belarus - Lithuanian Foreign Minister

The European Union must discuss sanctions against Belarus after the recent rallies, but they should target only those who abused the human rights, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) The European Union must discuss sanctions against Belarus after the recent rallies, but they should target only those who abused the human rights, Lithuanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Linas Linkevicius said Wednesday.

"[We] must discuss sanctions. The kind of sanctions that would harm those who abused rights and used force without reason rather than people in general, because I think those were peaceful protesters, they were not smashing windows, burning cars. They just wanted to be heard. And by the way, I think some of them have never been involved in anything political.

They just felt they had to speak up," the diplomat said as aired on Ekho Moskvy broadcaster.

Lithuania has nothing to do with the protests, which happened in several Belarusian cities after a presidential election, Linkevicius said.

"Of course not," the diplomat said, when asked if Vilnius was involved, and added that it was illogical.

"We are interested in stability and predictability. Especially since we want Belarus to be closer to Europe not only geographically but by other criteria, too," Linkevicius said.