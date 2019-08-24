EU Must Drop Backstop To Avoid A No-deal Brexit: Johnson
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the European Union needed to drop its insistence on the Irish backstop to avoid a "no deal" Brexit
"I don't want a 'no deal' Brexit. I say to our friends in the EU if they don't want a 'no deal' Brexit then we have got to get rid of the backstop from the treaty," Johnson told reporters on the way to a G7 summit in Biarritz.