EU Must Drop Backstop To Avoid A No-deal Brexit: Johnson

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 24th August 2019 | 06:52 PM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the European Union needed to drop its insistence on the Irish backstop to avoid a "no deal" Brexit

Biarritz, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2019 ) :British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Saturday that the European Union needed to drop its insistence on the Irish backstop to avoid a "no deal" Brexit.

"I don't want a 'no deal' Brexit. I say to our friends in the EU if they don't want a 'no deal' Brexit then we have got to get rid of the backstop from the treaty," Johnson told reporters on the way to a G7 summit in Biarritz.

