EU Must Intervene In Ukraine's Language Law Matter - Russian Lawmaker

Fri 04th October 2019 | 05:00 PM

EU Must Intervene in Ukraine's Language Law Matter - Russian Lawmaker

Kiev has conclusively decided to impose Ukrainian language in all schools, including in predominantly Russian-speaking regions, a situation that necessitates an intervention by European organizations, the head of the Foreign Affairs Committee in Russia's upper house of parliament, Konstantin Kosachev, said in a statement on Friday

Ukraine's new education minister, Anna Novosad, confirmed in a televised program on Thursday that all schools will be completely Ukrainian-speaking by the start of the 2020-2021 school year. This is happening despite the fact that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy had vowed to conduct a "careful analysis" of the law, which also made the Ukrainian language mandatory for all public sectors.

Ukraine's new education minister, Anna Novosad, confirmed in a televised program on Thursday that all schools will be completely Ukrainian-speaking by the start of the 2020-2021 school year. This is happening despite the fact that Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy had vowed to conduct a "careful analysis" of the law, which also made the Ukrainian language mandatory for all public sectors.

"The Council of Europe and OSCE [Organization for Security and Co-operation], your way out! Or, as always, there are more important things to do � discuss Russia from some other side?" Kosachev wrote on Facebook.

The law was signed by Zelenskyy's predecessor Petro Poroshenko at the end of his presidential term and became the latest chapter in a campaign to limit minority languages. Lawmakers in 2017 approved a bill establishing a 75 percent quota for television programs and films in the Ukrainian language, a move that drew criticism from Russia. Most Ukrainians are bilingual, but Russian remains the predominant language in the east and south-east of the country.

