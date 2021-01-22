EU Must Keep Internal Borders Open Despite COVID-19 Pandemic - European Council President
Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 22nd January 2021 | 03:30 AM
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) European Council President Charles Michel pointed out the importance to keep the internal EU borders open to maintain the operation of the Single Market.
"We are sure that we must keep the EU borders open to maintain the operation of the Single Market," Michel said at a press conference following the EU summit on late Thursday.